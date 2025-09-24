Govt compromising on Telangana’s interests in Almatti issue: BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday accused the Revanth Reddy government of compromising on Telangana’s interests with regard to the proposal to increase Almatti dam height.

Speaking to reporters here, Ramchander Rao said the Karnataka government was planning to increase the height of Almatti dam from 519 to 524 metres, which would be detrimental to the interests of Telangana farmers.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been visiting Delhi frequently and meeting Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. But he never raised the issue of Almatti dam though both states were ruled by Congress,” he said.

“Though the courts have issued stay orders, the Karnataka government is busy acquiring land for increasing the height of the Almatti dam,” he added.

The state BJP chief said that if the dam height is increased, it would adversely impact farmers in south Telangana and combined Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts would turn into a desert.

He further said that the BJP would oppose any move to raise the Almatti dam height. Stating that Mahbubnagar, the native district of the chief minister, too would face further water problems, he wondered why the chief minister was silent on Karnataka’s move.