HC allows Telangana Group-1 appointments to proceed, suspends single judge order

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to 563 successful candidates of the Telangana State Group-1 examinations, the Division Bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, on Wednesday suspended the order passed earlier by Single Judge Justice N. Rajeshwar Rao.

The Bench directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to proceed with issuing appointment orders to the selected candidates.

The Bench clarified, however, that the appointments will be subject to the final outcome of the writ appeals filed by the TGPSC and other petitioners.

The appeals have been posted for further hearing on 15 October 2025, with directions to both sides to file their synopses by 10 October 2025.