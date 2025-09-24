HC allows Telangana Group-1 appointments to proceed, suspends single judge order

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to 563 successful candidates of the Telangana State Group-1 examinations, the Division Bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, on Wednesday suspended the order passed earlier by Single Judge Justice N. Rajeshwar Rao.
The Bench directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to proceed with issuing appointment orders to the selected candidates.
The Bench clarified, however, that the appointments will be subject to the final outcome of the writ appeals filed by the TGPSC and other petitioners.
The appeals have been posted for further hearing on 15 October 2025, with directions to both sides to file their synopses by 10 October 2025.
Earlier, Justice N. Rajeshwar Rao had set aside the final marks list dated 10 March 2025 and the General Ranking List dated 30 March 2025.
The Single Judge directed the TGPSC to re-evaluate all Group-1 Mains answer scripts manually, by applying the moderation method laid down by the Supreme Court in Sanjay Singh & Another vs. State of UP Public Service Commission.
Based on that re-evaluation, fresh results were to be announced before proceeding with recruitment to the 563 notified posts.
With the Division Bench’s suspension of that order, the way is now clear for the TGPSC to go ahead with issuing appointment letters to the successful candidates, albeit on a provisional basis pending final adjudication of the appeals.