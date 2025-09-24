Justice league: Smita Sabharwal asks HC to set aside Ghose panel report

Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, who earlier served as additional secretary/secretary in the office of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has moved the Telangana High Court challenging the PC Ghose Commission report submitted on July 31, 2025. In her writ petition, Sabharwal sought the suspension and setting aside of the Commission’s findings. The report recommended serious action against her for alleged irregularities in connection with the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the KLIS.

The report also states that Sabharwal had actively reviewed the progress of the barrages, toured districts, provided feedback to the then chief minister, and visited construction sites in her capacity as special secretary to the CMO. It further stated that she had accorded administrative sanctions and approvals related to the projects, while relevant files were allegedly not placed before the Cabinet.

Challenging these findings, Sabharwal contended that she had no role in decision-making on the barrages and that the Commission had acted in violation of law by not issuing her notices under Sections 8-B and 8-C of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 before making adverse remarks. She argued that the observations made were prejudicial, defamatory, and beyond jurisdiction. The CS, secretary of Irrigation and Command Area Development department, and the PC Ghose Commission have been named as respondents. The writ petition is expected to come up before the Chief Justice’s bench in the next few days.