Justice league: Smita Sabharwal asks HC to set aside Ghose panel report

Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, who earlier served as additional secretary/secretary in the office of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has moved the Telangana High Court challenging the PC Ghose Commission report submitted on July 31, 2025. In her writ petition, Sabharwal sought the suspension and setting aside of the Commission’s findings. The report recommended serious action against her for alleged irregularities in connection with the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the KLIS.
The report also states that Sabharwal had actively reviewed the progress of the barrages, toured districts, provided feedback to the then chief minister, and visited construction sites in her capacity as special secretary to the CMO. It further stated that she had accorded administrative sanctions and approvals related to the projects, while relevant files were allegedly not placed before the Cabinet.
Challenging these findings, Sabharwal contended that she had no role in decision-making on the barrages and that the Commission had acted in violation of law by not issuing her notices under Sections 8-B and 8-C of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 before making adverse remarks. She argued that the observations made were prejudicial, defamatory, and beyond jurisdiction. The CS, secretary of Irrigation and Command Area Development department, and the PC Ghose Commission have been named as respondents. The writ petition is expected to come up before the Chief Justice’s bench in the next few days.
Blasting near judges’ quarters legal, court told
A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday disposed of two petitions concerning the use of explosives for blasting at Nyay Vihar, Jubilee Hills, near the residential complex of judges. The petitions included a suo motu PIL, initiated based on a newspaper article dated August 26, 2024. The petitioners sought action against a construction company that had allegedly been carrying out blasting operations to pave way for construction. In response, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner filed an affidavit, stating that the blasting permissions were accorded under the Hyderabad City Police Act.
Another appeal against HC order on Group-1 exams
The Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned a writ appeal filed by Shagufta Firdouse, a qualified Group-1 aspirant, challenging a single judge’s order dated September 9, 2025. The single judge had set aside the final marks list released on March 10, 2025, and the general ranking list published on March 30, 2025, while directing the TGPSC to re-evaluate all answer scripts of the Group-1 Main examinations by applying the moderation method laid down by the Supreme Court in Sanjay Singh & Another vs. State of UP Public Service Commission. As per the directions, the re-evaluation must be carried out manually, and fresh results should be declared.