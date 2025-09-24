Medaram to get the recognition it deserves: CM Revanth

MULUGU: Demanding that the Centre accord ‘National Festival’ status to the Sammakka-Sarlamma Jatara and extend funds for its smooth conduct in January 2026, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made it clear that his government would provide all necessary support to make the tribal fair a success.

Addressing a public meeting in Medaram, Revanth questioned why the Union government had sanctioned large sums for the Kumbh Mela but continued to neglect the country’s largest tribal congregation.

He challenged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS Bandi Sanjay to secure central funds for the fair, saying, “If you truly belong to Telangana, with the blessings of the tribal deities, bring the required support for Medaram Jatara.”

Revanth also criticised the previous BRS regime, alleging that it had discriminated against the temple during its decade in power. He said the Congress government considered development of the shrine both a responsibility and a personal commitment, recalling that he began his 2023 padayatra from Medaram to challenge the then government.

Announcing that adequate state funds would be released, Revanth said the temple would be developed in consultation with tribal priests and local communities. He stressed that tribals are the original inhabitants of the land.