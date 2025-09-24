Medaram to get the recognition it deserves: CM Revanth

MULUGU: Demanding that the Centre accord ‘National Festival’ status to the Sammakka-Sarlamma Jatara and extend funds for its smooth conduct in January 2026, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made it clear that his government would provide all necessary support to make the tribal fair a success.
Addressing a public meeting in Medaram, Revanth questioned why the Union government had sanctioned large sums for the Kumbh Mela but continued to neglect the country’s largest tribal congregation.
He challenged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS Bandi Sanjay to secure central funds for the fair, saying, “If you truly belong to Telangana, with the blessings of the tribal deities, bring the required support for Medaram Jatara.”
Revanth also criticised the previous BRS regime, alleging that it had discriminated against the temple during its decade in power. He said the Congress government considered development of the shrine both a responsibility and a personal commitment, recalling that he began his 2023 padayatra from Medaram to challenge the then government.
Announcing that adequate state funds would be released, Revanth said the temple would be developed in consultation with tribal priests and local communities. He stressed that tribals are the original inhabitants of the land.
CM orders New stone altars for Medaram deities
“We are partners with the local tribes in rebuilding the altars for Sammakka and Sarlamma. The works must reflect culture and endure like the Ramappa Temple which still stands after 800 years,” he said, directing officials to use stone in new structures and to preserve the existing trees in the temple area.
Earlier, the chief minister offered 68 kg of jaggery, equal to his body weight, as “bangaram” to the deities. Tribal priests honoured him with a shawl and vermilion.
Later, reviewing development plans with priests, public representatives and officials, Revanth launched a digital masterplan for the temple altars. He instructed that the works be completed within 100 days, with a dedicated team of officials formed for the task. He also asked irrigation authorities to build check dams and create water conservation facilities along Jampanna Vagu. Revanth said additional Indiramma houses had been sanctioned in ITDA areas and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tribal welfare.
“The Sammakka-Sarlamma deities symbolise struggle and fighting spirit. Their culture and traditions will be given the highest respect in all development works,” he said, urging officials and locals to treat the task as a matter of devotion rather than duty.