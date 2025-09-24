No compromise on rights to Krishna waters: Telangana Min Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said the state was fighting for an equitable share in Krishna river waters before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) and had placed a claim for nearly 70% of the water earlier allocated to the undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi after attending the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal’s final hearings, which resumed on Tuesday, Uttam said the matter had reached the final stage with Telangana presenting its concluding arguments since February this year. This was perhaps the first time that an Irrigation minister attended tribunal hearings.
Uttam explained that the Tribunal proceedings were being held under Section 3 of the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956, and that all pleadings had already been completed. Telangana has been presenting its final arguments over the past several months through senior advocate S Vaidyanathan, who was allotted three days to argue the state’s case in detail.
Uttam said Telangana was determined to secure its fair share and correct the historical injustice it had suffered in the past.
Outlining the allocations made earlier, he recalled that the KWDT-II had awarded 1,005 tmcft of Krishna waters to the then undivided Andhra Pradesh, which included 811 tmcft at 75% dependability, 49 tmcft at 65% dependability and 145 tmcft from average flows. In addition, 45 tmcft was allotted from Godavari diversions, bringing the total to 1,050 tmcft.
Telangana’s claim to Krishna waters rational: Uttam
The tribunal had also granted liberty to use waters over and above the average flows. Telangana, which was carved out of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014, is now seeking a fresh allocation based on basin parameters.
Uttam said Telangana’s claim was built on rational and internationally accepted parameters such as catchment area, population within the basin, extent of drought-prone regions and cultivable land.
Based on these calculations, Telangana has demanded 555 tmcft out of the 75% dependable waters, 43 tmcft from the 65% dependable waters, 120 tmcft from the average flows and the full 45 tmcft from Godavari diversions. Altogether, this amounts to 763 tmcft of dependable water for Telangana, besides liberty to utilise the entire surplus over average flows.
The Irrigation minister criticised Andhra Pradesh for earmarking a large portion of its en bloc allocation of 811 tmcft for outside-basin diversions. Telangana, he said, had placed a strong plea before the tribunal to restrain Andhra Pradesh from such practices and direct it to utilise alternate water sources that are available.
“The water thus saved must be diverted to Telangana to serve our drought-prone in-basin areas. Our state cannot be denied its fair entitlement while another state continues to divert water out of the Krishna basin,” he said.
Blames BRS
Uttam Kumar Reddy blamed the previous BRS government for compromising the state’s interests by agreeing in writing to an allocation of only 299 tmcft to Telangana, while allotting 512 tmcft to Andhra Pradesh. “This arrangement was accepted for nearly 10 years under the BRS administration. It was a betrayal of Telangana’s farmers and drought-prone districts. We have reopened the issue because we cannot be bound by such an unjust deal. Our claim of 763 tmcft stands in sharp contrast to the mere 299 tmcft accepted by the BRS government,” he said.
Irrespective of which party governs neighbouring states, Telangana would not compromise on its rights, Uttam asserted. “Whether Karnataka has a Congress government, Andhra Pradesh a TDP government or Maharashtra a BJP government, Telangana will fight uncompromisingly for its fair share. Not a single drop of Telangana’s rightful water will be given up,” Uttam declared.
He expressed confidence that justice would be done to Telangana, as all the facts had been placed before the Tribunal.
Opposes Karnataka’s proposal
The Irrigation minister vehemently opposed the Karnataka government’s move to increase the height of the Almatti dam, which he said would directly harm Telangana’s interests. He added that the state government would strengthen its argument in the Supreme Court to challenge the proposal and prevent Karnataka from proceeding.
“Our government’s stand is very clear – Telangana will not permit any action that reduces its share. We will approach the Supreme Court to ensure that Karnataka is not allowed to raise the Almatti height,” Uttam averred.