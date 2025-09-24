No compromise on rights to Krishna waters: Telangana Min Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said the state was fighting for an equitable share in Krishna river waters before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) and had placed a claim for nearly 70% of the water earlier allocated to the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after attending the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal’s final hearings, which resumed on Tuesday, Uttam said the matter had reached the final stage with Telangana presenting its concluding arguments since February this year. This was perhaps the first time that an Irrigation minister attended tribunal hearings.

Uttam explained that the Tribunal proceedings were being held under Section 3 of the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956, and that all pleadings had already been completed. Telangana has been presenting its final arguments over the past several months through senior advocate S Vaidyanathan, who was allotted three days to argue the state’s case in detail.

Uttam said Telangana was determined to secure its fair share and correct the historical injustice it had suffered in the past.

Outlining the allocations made earlier, he recalled that the KWDT-II had awarded 1,005 tmcft of Krishna waters to the then undivided Andhra Pradesh, which included 811 tmcft at 75% dependability, 49 tmcft at 65% dependability and 145 tmcft from average flows. In addition, 45 tmcft was allotted from Godavari diversions, bringing the total to 1,050 tmcft.