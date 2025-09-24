Over two lakh degree seats in Telangana still vacant despite special drive

HYDERABAD: Despite a special spot admission drive conducted by the Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) under Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) to fill vacant seats in degree colleges, only 4% of seats were filled, with around 8,655 students benefiting from the process.

According to TGCHE officials, about 2,41,936 seats were lying vacant in degree colleges across Telangana due to waning interest in conventional courses. To address this, a one-time special spot admission drive was held from September 15 to 19 for the academic year 2025–26. However, only 8,655 students enrolled, leaving 2,35,001 seats still vacant. Before the drive, 1,96,451 students had been admitted; after the drive, the total rose to 2,05,106.

TGCHE chairman Balakista Reddy said the spot admission drive received a good response, with over 8,000 students securing seats. Compared to last year, there was a rise in the number of admissions, which he credited to the special initiative. “Both local and non-local students were considered during this process,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Balakista Reddy added that the Council had recently announced a major overhaul of the undergraduate curriculum for 2025-26. The revised English language courses now incorporate subjects such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and fintech.

“The curriculum has been updated to ensure industry relevance, aligning academic content with current and emerging market needs. Strong emphasis has been placed on skill-building, which will play a vital role in enhancing students’ employability,” he said.