Telangana man gets life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

HYDERABAD: A 48-year-old tailor, Dowlagar Madhukar, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Rangareddy district court for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Meerpet.

The incident occurred on October 4, 2017, when the tailor lured the victim and her sisters to his house under the pretence of stitching dresses for them. After sending the older sister away, he sexually assaulted the younger girl.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

During the trial, counsel representing the accused suggested that the survivor’s parents owed money to his client, and when he demanded repayment, they filed a false case against him out of spite.

However, the court observed that the accused failed to present evidence to support this argument.

Despite the lack of forensic confirmation, the court relied on the minor’s testimony and found the accused guilty.

The court also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to extend a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the survivor.