Three firms get green signal to set up units in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has approved proposals for three major companies to set up units in Telangana, with a combined investment of Rs 3,745 crore and the creation of 1,518 jobs.

At a meeting held on Tuesday at the Secretariat, the sub-committee cleared projects by JSW UAV Limited at Maheshwaram, Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems for a gas insulated switchgear and bushings plant, and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Company for a new unit.

Officials informed the ministers that the Coca-Cola project, with an investment of Rs 2,398 crore, would generate 600 jobs. The JSW unit, with Rs 785 crore investment, would provide 364 jobs, while Toshiba’s Rs 562 crore investment would create 554 jobs.

Vikramarka said multinational companies were showing interest in large-scale investments in Telangana, which would create employment for youth and also support farmers. He noted that companies such as Coca-Cola would require mangoes, oranges and other horticultural produce, creating demand and income for farmers.

The Cabinet sub-committee, which also includes ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, reviewed MoUs and procedures with firms from Davos and other countries that have shown interest in the state.

Global interest

The deputy chief minister said multinational companies were showing interest in large-scale investments in Telangana, which would create employment for youth and also support farmers. He noted that companies such as Coca-Cola would require mangoes, oranges and other horticultural produce, creating demand and income for farmers.