Congress revived housing scheme for benefit of poor: Telangana minister Ponguleti Srinivas

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM: Alleging that the Housing department was “dismantled” during the BRS regime, Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said that the present Congress government has revived the housing scheme introduced by former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy for the benefit of poor people.

The minister was addressing the gathering after participating in the housewarming ceremony of the Indiramma Housing Scheme beneficiaries at Arempula village in his Palair Assembly constituency.

“During the YSR regime, around 25 lakh Indiramma houses were built and handed over to the poor. The present Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has revived the scheme,” he said.

“Before the 2023 Assembly polls, when Revanth Reddy announced the Congress promise to introduce the housing scheme, other parties ridiculed him. They questioned him as to how he planned to fund the scheme. But our government proved them wrong,” he added.

“This government has sanctioned 4.5 lakh houses for the poor across the state, including 3,500 for this constituency,” he added.

Srinivasa Reddy, meanwhile, slammed the previous government for allegedly ignoring the poor people’s desire to have a house of their own. “Their focus was only on the Kaleshwaram project, which has now become a symbol for corruption,” he alleged.

The minister also said that distributing the houses and taking part in the housewarming ceremonies has filled him with joy. “It is a blessing for me. It will be one of the most cherished moments of my life,” he said.