Eight arrested in Telangana-led operation for running online betting apps across India

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind operation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Telangana, conducted raids at six locations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab, arresting eight operators involved in online betting through six apps.

The arrests follow the state government constituting the SIT under the overall supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, CID, to investigate online betting app cases.

After its formation, the SIT launched probes into four cases related to online betting platforms.

During the raids, officials seized several hardware devices containing huge data and collected details of bank accounts, phone numbers and email IDs.

Some bank accounts have been frozen. Verification revealed that the accused were operating online betting on a large scale across India, including Telangana.

Officials explained the modus operandi, saying the accused developed apps and websites targeting people with promises of easy money.

They encouraged registrations, collected deposits via digital wallets, UPI, or bank accounts, and ran casino- or sports-based games.

The accused frequently changed domains or used intermediaries to evade law enforcement, causing financial and psychological distress to users while profiting at their expense.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused at the earliest.