First depression of monsoon season likely to bring heavy rainfall to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Residents of Telangana must consider staying on high alert as meteorologists warn of a deep depression forming in the Bay of Bengal, expected to affect the region later this week.
The weather system is predicted to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains on September 26 and 27, potentially disrupting normal life across the state.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal on September 25. This may intensify into a depression by September 26, making it the first depression of this year’s monsoon season.
“This is the first time we are hearing that a low-pressure system will develop into a depression this year. So far, we saw around five to six low-pressure systems during this monsoon, but none developed into a depression,” a senior IMD official told TNIE.
So far, most parts of the state have remained dry despite the yellow alert on Wednesday, with the mercury touching 35°C.
Eturnagaram in Mulugu district received the highest rainfall on Wednesday at 6.55 cm, followed by Mahadevpur (Jayashankar Bhupalpally) at 3.4 cm.
The highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded in Bhainsa (Nirmal district) at 7.63 cm, followed by Bheemgal (Nizamabad district) at 7.13 cm.
Yellow alert issued for today
Looking ahead, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for September 25, warning of heavy rainfall, followed by an orange alert for September 26 and 27 for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts. Forecasters warn that rainfall could exceed 10 cm in many areas and even touch 20 cm in some parts.
Forecasters monitoring the developing system have indicated a 70% chance of it moving through east, central and south Telangana, putting a majority of districts under the threat of very heavy rainfall.
However, there remains a 30% probability that the system could shift northwards, altering the distribution of rainfall. The impact on Hyderabad will largely depend on the exact track of the depression. If the system intensifies and passes through central Telangana, the city could witness very heavy rainfall over two days.
For now, the short-term forecast until September 25 suggests generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate showers. Conditions are expected to worsen once the depression develops.
With the depression expected to develop in less than 48 hours, officials are keeping a close watch on its progress. Residents have been urged to follow weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy spells.
Monsoon tracker
Daily Rainfall (Sept 24)
State average: 6.9 mm (normal 4.5 mm), 28% above normal
GHMC average: 1.8 mm (normal 3.1 mm)
Cumulative Rainfall (June 1 – Sept 24)
State: 912.9 mm (normal 714.3 mm) n28% excess
GHMC: 844.4 mm (normal 593.4 mm) n42% excess