First depression of monsoon season likely to bring heavy rainfall to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Residents of Telangana must consider staying on high alert as meteorologists warn of a deep depression forming in the Bay of Bengal, expected to affect the region later this week.

The weather system is predicted to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains on September 26 and 27, potentially disrupting normal life across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal on September 25. This may intensify into a depression by September 26, making it the first depression of this year’s monsoon season.

“This is the first time we are hearing that a low-pressure system will develop into a depression this year. So far, we saw around five to six low-pressure systems during this monsoon, but none developed into a depression,” a senior IMD official told TNIE.

So far, most parts of the state have remained dry despite the yellow alert on Wednesday, with the mercury touching 35°C.

Eturnagaram in Mulugu district received the highest rainfall on Wednesday at 6.55 cm, followed by Mahadevpur (Jayashankar Bhupalpally) at 3.4 cm.

The highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded in Bhainsa (Nirmal district) at 7.63 cm, followed by Bheemgal (Nizamabad district) at 7.13 cm.