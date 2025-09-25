Telangana agrees to take over Metro Phase-1, will pay Rs 2,000 to L&T

HYDERABAD: To expedite Union government approval for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2, the state government has, in principle agreed to take over the Phase-1 project by assuming its outstanding debt of about Rs 13,000 crore. In addition, the government will pay around Rs 2,000 crore to L&T towards its equity investment in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) as a one-time settlement.

The terms of the takeover will be finalised through mutual discussions, ensuring compliance with all legal and statutory requirements.

On Monday, TNIE reported that the state government had offered two options to L&T: Either put its stake for sale in the open market, with the government ready to match the highest private bid, or transfer the Rs 13,000 crore loan to the government, which would then pay the remaining Rs 2,000 crore.

On Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with senior government officials, held a meeting with L&T Group Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan and the senior executives of the company to discuss the way forward.