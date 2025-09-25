Telangana BJP plans awareness campaigns on GST 2.0

HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of the BJP has decided to conduct awareness campaigns at district and Assembly levels to inform consumers about the revised GST rates introduced by the Narendra Modi government and their potential benefits for the poor, middle class, farmers, students and MSMEs.

The party also plans to hold events in all districts and Assembly constituencies to promote the “Swadeshi movement,” encouraging the use of Indian-made goods.

These initiatives were announced at the first meeting of the newly appointed working committee of the state BJP unit, chaired by state president N Ramchander Rao.

The party intends to organise a cultural event, Mera Desh Pehle (My Country First), on September 30 at Hitec City. The event, scheduled for 6 pm, will highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life journey and is expected to host over 10,000 people, including dignitaries.

The meeting reviewed ongoing party activities and discussed strategies for the Jubilee Hills byelections and local body elections. Organisational general secretary Chandrasekhar, national executive committee member Garikapati Mohan Rao, state general secretary Vemula Ashok, and media in-charge NV Subhash were present.

Speaking to the media, party general secretary Dr Goutham Rao said the BJP would carry out public service initiatives until October 17. He added that awareness campaigns would focus on the Modi government’s welfare programmes and highlight the perceived failures and unfulfilled promises of the Congress government.