Telangana HC CJ performs bhumi puja for new Rs 1,550 crore HC complex

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday performed bhumi puja for the construction of the new high court complex in Rajendranagar.

The CJ also conducted a detailed inspection of the 100-acre land allotted by the Revanth Reddy government for the project. Several dignitaries, including high court judges Justice P Sam Koshy, Justice K Lakshman and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, Advocate General

A Sudarshan Reddy, Chief Principal Secretary (R&B) Vikas Raj, Bar Association president and members, were present on the occasion.

DEC Infrastructure Managing Director Anirudh Gupta also attended the ceremony.

The project, to be executed by DEC Infrastructure, is estimated to cost Rs 1,550 crore. The construction is expected to be completed within three years, paving the way for a state-of-the-art high court complex to serve the people of Telangana.

Rs 1,550 cr proj to be completed in 3 years

