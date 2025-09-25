Telangana HC suspends single judge’s order, allows provisional appointment of 563 Group-I candidates

HYDERABAD: In major relief to 563 successful Group-1 candidates, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday suspended an earlier order of a single judge that had set aside the results.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, allowed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to issue appointment orders. It clarified that all appointments would remain provisional, subject to the outcome of writ appeals pending before the court.

The appeals are scheduled for further hearing on October 15, 2025, with both sides required to submit written synopses by October 10, 2025.

Earlier, on September 9, 2025, Justice N Rajeshwar Rao had set aside the final marks list (March 10, 2025) and general ranking list (March 30, 2025), directing TGPSC to manually re-evaluate all Group-1 Mains

answer scripts following the method in Sanjay Singh vs. UPPSC (2007). If that proved unfeasible, a fresh Mains examination was to be conducted for all candidates who cleared prelims, Justice Rajeshwar Rao had said.