Telangana’s No Bag Day initiative struggles to make an impact as most schools continue regular classes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana School Education Department’s No Bag Day initiative, launched in June 2023 to reduce academic stress, has largely failed to achieve its intended impact, with only a handful of schools continuing to observe it.

The programme mandated that every fourth Saturday be observed as a bag-less day for students from Classes I to X. However, most government and private schools continue to hold regular classes, with students carrying heavy bags.

Teachers and educationists cite poor monitoring, lack of infrastructure, and syllabus completion pressures as key reasons for its limited adoption.