65 Advanced Technology Centres in Telangana to be inaugurated tomorrow

HYDERABAD: The state government is set to inaugurate 65 newly built Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) across Telangana on September 27. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will unveil the ATC at Mallepally in Hyderabad, while his Cabinet colleagues and other people’s representatives will flag off the facilities across the state.

The chief minister had laid the foundation stone for the ATC at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Mallepally, in June last year, aiming to upgrade outdated skill development programmes and improve youth employability. The government collaborated with Tata Technologies to transform 65 ITIs into ATCs under a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), enhancing technical proficiency and aligning training with industry demand.