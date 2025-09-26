Applications for 2.6K liquor shop licences open, draw of lots on October 23

HYDERABAD: The Prohibition and Excise Department issued a notification inviting applications for 2,620 liquor shops across the state, initiating the tender process for licenses.
According to the notification, applications will be accepted from September 26 to October 18, with allotments to be made through a lottery scheduled on October 23. The new licenses will be valid from December 1, 2025 to November 30, 2027. The current licenses, issued for 2023-25, will expire on November 30 this year.
Applicants must submit an application along with a Rs 3 lakh Demand Draft (DD) or challan receipt. Multiple applications are permitted and individuals can apply for any number of shops.
The application fee has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, while reservations have been introduced for certain communities -- 15% for Gouds, 10% for Scheduled Castes and 5% for Scheduled Tribes. The finalisation of reserved quotas will take place in the presence of district collectors.
Those applying under reserved categories must enclose a caste certificate along with the application. If the certificate is not available at the time of application, it must be submitted by November 15 with an undertaking attached.
The DDs or challans should be drawn in favour of the District Prohibition and Excise Officer (DPO). Applications can be submitted in person at the offices of the DPO, Deputy Commissioner, or the Prohibition and Excise Commissioner. Submissions through registered post or email will not be accepted.
Applicants will receive an acknowledgment receipt along with an entry pass to participate in the October 23 lottery draw.
It is to be noted that according to a GO issued on August 14, the Retail Shop Excise Tax (RSET) has been divided into six slabs starting with Rs 50 lakh for areas with population up to 5,000; Rs 55 lakh for population between 5,000 and 50,000; Rs 60 lakh (above 50,000 and up to one lakh); Rs 65 lakh (above one lakh up to five lakhs); Rs 85 lakh (above five lakh up to 20 lakh) and Rs 1.1 crore for areas with population above 20 lakh.
Licencees are required to pay excise dues in six installments and furnish a bank guarantee equivalent to 25% of the annual RSET for 25 months. A 10% turnover tax will apply if annual purchases exceed 10 times the RSET.