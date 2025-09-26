Applications for 2.6K liquor shop licences open, draw of lots on October 23

HYDERABAD: The Prohibition and Excise Department issued a notification inviting applications for 2,620 liquor shops across the state, initiating the tender process for licenses.

According to the notification, applications will be accepted from September 26 to October 18, with allotments to be made through a lottery scheduled on October 23. The new licenses will be valid from December 1, 2025 to November 30, 2027. The current licenses, issued for 2023-25, will expire on November 30 this year.

Applicants must submit an application along with a Rs 3 lakh Demand Draft (DD) or challan receipt. Multiple applications are permitted and individuals can apply for any number of shops.

The application fee has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, while reservations have been introduced for certain communities -- 15% for Gouds, 10% for Scheduled Castes and 5% for Scheduled Tribes. The finalisation of reserved quotas will take place in the presence of district collectors.

Those applying under reserved categories must enclose a caste certificate along with the application. If the certificate is not available at the time of application, it must be submitted by November 15 with an undertaking attached.