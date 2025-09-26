CBI begins scrutiny of Kaleshwaram project documents after Telangana government request

HYDERABAD: Following a formal request from the state government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun examining documents related to alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Sources said officials are going through reports submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority, Vigilance and Enforcement and the PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry, along with other key documents connected to the project. After completing the preliminary scrutiny, the CBI is expected to seek clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to register an FIR. The agency has also sought several other documents from the state.

On September 1, the state government had requested the Union government to order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Earlier, the government tabled the 665-page PC Ghose Commission report in the Legislative Assembly. Following a debate, the House adopted a resolution recommending a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, implicated in the report, have approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the report. The Court directed that no action be taken on the Commission’s findings until the next hearing, which is scheduled for October 7.