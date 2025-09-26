Telangana seeks early clearance for Sammakka Sagar project

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation officials of Telangana on Thursday had a meeting with the officials of Central Water Commission (CWC) in Delhi and sought early clearance for the Sammakka Sagar project.

After the meeting, the Telangana officials said that a “positive appraisal has been completed today”. Clearance can be expected soon after the NoC is received from the Chhattisgarh government, they added.

It may be recalled here that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently gave in-principle approval to grant a NoC to Telangana for construction of the Sammakka Sagar project on the Godavari river.

The Sammakka Saga project is envisaged to stabilise an ayacut of 1.78 lakh hectares under the Sriram Sagar Project Stage-II and create a new ayacut of 12,146 hectares under the Ramappa-Pakhal Link Canal.