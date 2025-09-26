KT Rama Rao’s arrest imminent in E-prix case: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday said that the arrest of BRS working president and former municipal minister KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race case was “certain” and might take place after Dasara.

During an informal chat with reporters in Delhi, the TPCC chief said that “all evidence against Rama Rao is available in this case”.

On the upcoming byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment, he expressed confidence in the Congress securing the seat. “We are conducting surveys. Whoever is leading in the survey will get the Jubilee Hills ticket. The winnable candidate will be picked to contest the election,” he said.

Mahesh Goud, however, noted that there was a demand that the ticket be given to a local candidate. “Several leaders, including CN Reddy, Baba Fasiuddin, Naveen Yadav, Bonthu Rammohan and Anjan Kumar Yadav are seeking the ticket. In Jubilee Hills, the focus is not on caste equations but on the party’s victory,” he said.