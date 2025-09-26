KT Rama Rao’s arrest imminent in E-prix case: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday said that the arrest of BRS working president and former municipal minister KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race case was “certain” and might take place after Dasara.
During an informal chat with reporters in Delhi, the TPCC chief said that “all evidence against Rama Rao is available in this case”.
On the upcoming byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment, he expressed confidence in the Congress securing the seat. “We are conducting surveys. Whoever is leading in the survey will get the Jubilee Hills ticket. The winnable candidate will be picked to contest the election,” he said.
Mahesh Goud, however, noted that there was a demand that the ticket be given to a local candidate. “Several leaders, including CN Reddy, Baba Fasiuddin, Naveen Yadav, Bonthu Rammohan and Anjan Kumar Yadav are seeking the ticket. In Jubilee Hills, the focus is not on caste equations but on the party’s victory,” he said.
The Congress leader also said the BJP did not have sincerity in ordering a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project. He remarked that it would be better if a CBI probe is conducted into all the “corrupt” projects that were started during the BRS regime.
“Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that an inquiry would be done within 48 hours into Kaleshwaram. What happened to that assurance,” he wondered.
‘GO on BC reservations to be issued within two days’
On BC reservations, the TPCC chief alleged that the BJP lacks sincerity on the issue. “If BJP leaders were sincere , the Centre would have approve the BC bill in just one day,” he said.
The TPCC chief, meanwhile, hinted that a GO would be issued within the next two days to provide reservations to BCs in local body elections. He said there was a possibility of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy holding another meeting on BC reservations before issuing the GO.
Mahesh Goud said that the party high command would take a decision at an appropriate time on MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s outburst against the party.