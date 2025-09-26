Minister Uttam Reddy urges stronger research, exports and infra to maintain “Seed Bowl of India” status

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that Telangana must strengthen research, expand exports, and upgrade infrastructure to remain the “Seed Bowl of India.” He described seed companies as nation-builders and assured them of full government support.

On Thursday, the minister participated in the Hyderabad Seed Conclave 2025, organised by the Seedmen Association in Hyderabad, along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao.

Addressing the gathering, Uttam said quality seed was the single most important input in agriculture, forming the base of food security and farmer prosperity. “

Seeds determine yield, enhance the efficiency of fertilisers and irrigation, and stand at the centre of the agricultural cycle. High-yielding varieties are essential to sustain farmers’ incomes,” he remarked. He added that Telangana had emerged as the number one paddy-producing state in the country under minister Nageswara Rao’s stewardship.

He called upon the seed firms to intensify research and development, particularly to develop new paddy varieties with higher yields and improved rice recovery. He said: “Innovation across all crops is the path to improving farmer incomes”.

The minister underlined the growing global presence of Telangana’s seed industry. He said rice and seed varieties from the state were already reaching the Philippines and efforts were on to export them to Indonesia, South Africa, Burkina Faso and other African nations. The minister assured that the government would resolve all the problems being faced by the seed manufacturing companies.