Pregnant tribal woman carried for three km on muddy road for delivery in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Repeated government assurances on tribal welfare ring hollow in places like Sundarayya Nagar in Pinapaka mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, where a 22-year-old pregnant woman, Paddam Jogi, from the Gutti Koya tribe had to be carried for 3 km on a cot to the main road on Tuesday so that she could be taken to a hospital to give birth.

From there, she was taken to a government hospital in Manuguru, where she delivered a boy.

Superintendent of the Manuguru Area Hospital Dr K Sunil told the TNIE that the woman and child were safe and under observation at the hospital.

Govt ‘blind’ to suffering, allege tribal residents

Locals said heavy rains had left the mud road to the village completely unusable, making vehicular access impossible. “Many promises have been made, but in practice nothing changes,” said K Nageswara Rao, a resident.

He added that villagers are forced to depend on herbal remedies for snakebites, scorpion stings, stomach aches and even broken bones. “Should tribal children only make do with herbal remedies?” he asked.