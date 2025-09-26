Pregnant tribal woman carried for three km on muddy road for delivery in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Repeated government assurances on tribal welfare ring hollow in places like Sundarayya Nagar in Pinapaka mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, where a 22-year-old pregnant woman, Paddam Jogi, from the Gutti Koya tribe had to be carried for 3 km on a cot to the main road on Tuesday so that she could be taken to a hospital to give birth.
From there, she was taken to a government hospital in Manuguru, where she delivered a boy.
Superintendent of the Manuguru Area Hospital Dr K Sunil told the TNIE that the woman and child were safe and under observation at the hospital.
Govt ‘blind’ to suffering, allege tribal residents
Locals said heavy rains had left the mud road to the village completely unusable, making vehicular access impossible. “Many promises have been made, but in practice nothing changes,” said K Nageswara Rao, a resident.
He added that villagers are forced to depend on herbal remedies for snakebites, scorpion stings, stomach aches and even broken bones. “Should tribal children only make do with herbal remedies?” he asked.
The situation, villagers said, has persisted despite frequent changes in government. While the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials repeatedly assure development, nothing concrete has been done on the ground, not even the provision of basic roads.
Locals also allege that though funds are allocated for tribals through the ITDA, the benefits never reach them. “How long must tribals keep trusting the false words of officials and be deceived?” they asked angrily.
Leaders of tribal associations said that officials and public representatives remain blind to such suffering, even though nearly 10 women every year are forced to be carried in this manner to hospitals. They demanded that ITDA officials and elected representatives wake from their deep slumber and provide at least basic infrastructure to tribal hamlets without further delay.
Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, TNIE was unable to reach ITDA project officer B Rahul for a comment on the issue.