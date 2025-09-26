Telangana HC pulls up collector for initiating criminal case against petitioner

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over the conduct of Sircilla District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha for allegedly instigating criminal proceedings against a petitioner in violation of court orders.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was hearing a criminal petition filed by Vanapatla Kavitha, seeking quashing of case registered at Vemulawada police station under Section 420 IPC.

The court noted that the petitioner’s house at Anupuram was acquired in 2004 and though compensation was paid, her family was not recognised as a project oustee. In 2016, she filed a writ petition and on November 2, 2023, the court ruled in her favour, directing authorities to include her in the list of displaced families.

Instead of implementing the order, the collector and RDO allegedly directed the tahsildar, Vemulawada Urban, to lodge a complaint against Kavitha, accusing her of misleading the court.