Telangana HC restrains government from taking action against Smita Sabharwal

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government not to initiate any adverse action against senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, based on the findings of the Justice PC Ghose Commission report, until further orders. The matter was adjourned to October 7 for further hearing.

Extending the protection earlier granted to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former minister T Harish Rao, and former chief secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi, a bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin restrained the government from acting on the Commission’s remarks against the IAS officer.

Senior counsel J Ramchander Rao, appearing for Sabharwal, argued that the Commission’s report contained “scathing and serious” observations against his client, exposing her to potential civil and disciplinary proceedings. He cited specific portions of the report that described Sabharwal, then additional secretary/secretary in the CMO, as “negligent and irresponsible in discharging her duties” and liable for adverse action.

The Ghose Commission faulted her for according administrative sanctions and approvals for the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. After hearing preliminary arguments, the high court granted interim relief and posted the case for further hearing on October 7.