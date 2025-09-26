Telangana lays foundation for Rs 20 crore ST hostels at Satavahana University

KARIMNAGAR: Social Welfare Minister Aduluri Laxman Kumar and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar laid the foundation stone for newly sanctioned boys’ and girls’ (ST) hostels at Satavahana University, funded by the state government, on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Laxman Kumar said the government’s decision to provide hostel accommodation for poor and rural students is highly commendable.

He stated that the state has been implementing numerous welfare schemes and infrastructure facilities for tribal students, and as part of this, two hostel buildings worth Rs 20 crore are being constructed. With these facilities, tribal students will have better access to higher education, he added, urging students to pursue quality education.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that under the leadership of Telangana Praja Palana, many positive changes have taken place. Collector Pamela Satpathy and University VC Prof. U Umesh Kumar participated.

In another programme, as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva initiative, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation organised a cleanliness drive -- Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath -- at the Lower Manair Dam.