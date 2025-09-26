Telangana to unveil new tourism policy

HYDERABAD: When Telangana was carved out as a state in 2014, there was an expectation that the new government would leverage the state’s rich heritage, natural landscapes, vibrant craft traditions and cosmopolitan capital to build a strong tourism identity.

Yet, more than a decade later, that promise remains only partially fulfilled. “Tourism in Telangana has largely unfolded in a haphazard manner, marked by piecemeal projects and scattered initiatives, lacking a comprehensive vision,” said a senior official.

The official added that one of the key reasons for this, has been the frequent change of officers in tourism-related departments. “The officers kept changing every few months. Each one came in with their own priorities, and the long-term vision never took root,” said an official.

Another factor, he pointed out, was the absence of a formal tourism policy. “For nearly 11 years after the formation of Telangana, there was no clear tourism policy. That has been a serious gap,” the official added.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism & Culture, Industries & Commerce, IT, told the TNIE, “The pandemic did not alter much either. Unlike some states that reinvented tourism post-Covid-19 with digital campaigns and new experiences, Telangana’s efforts continued in the same low-key, uncoordinated way. But now, the government has decided that enough is enough.”

A comprehensive reset is on the cards, timed with World Tourism Day on September 27, when the state will formally unveil Tourism 2.0 — an ambitious strategy to transform the state into a must-visit destination on India’s tourism map, he added.