Battula Shivadhar Reddy appointed new Telangana DGP

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday appointed Intelligence chief Battula Shivadhar Reddy as Director General of Police. He will assume charge on October 1, after incumbent state police chief Dr Jitender retires on attaining superannuation.

Shivadhar Reddy, a 1994-batch IPS officer, is a native of Tool-e-Kalan (Peddatundla) village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district. He graduated with an LLB from Osmania University. After briefly practising law, he cleared the Civil Services examination in 1994 and joined the IPS. He became the first chief of the Intelligence department after the formation of Telangana state in 2014. He is credited with planning the operation that neutralised notorious gangster Nayeem in 2016.

During his three-decade service, he has held several key positions at both district and state levels. He served as SP of Nalgonda, Srikakulam, Nellore, and Guntur districts. He also worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in 2004.

In 2007, following the Mecca Masjid bomb blasts and subsequent police firing in which 14 people were killed, the government appointed him as DCP, South Zone.

He was deputed to the UN Mission in Kosovo as part of a peacekeeping mission.

In December 2023, the Congress government reinstated Shivadhar Reddy as chief of Intelligence in the rank of Additional DGP. Following his promotion in August 2024, he continued as the chief of Intelligence in the rank of DGP.