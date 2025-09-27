CM Revanth’s arrogance forced L&T to pull out of Metro project: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s personal vendetta, arrogance and dictatorial tendencies forced the world-renowned construction company L&T to abruptly withdraw from the Hyderabad Metro project.

Slamming the government for its “irresponsible and reckless decision that imposed a staggering Rs 15,000 crore debt burden on the people of Telangana overnight”, the former minister demanded that the Union government order a probe into the issue.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao said that L&T’s willingness to repair the Medigadda barrage at its own expense, thereby preventing Revanth Reddy’s propaganda of portraying Kaleshwaram as a “failure”, became the root cause of the chief minister’s grudge against the company. “From that day onwards, the government targeted and harassed L&T until it was driven out of the state,” he alleged.

The decision was a conspiracy to capture the 280 acres of valuable Metro lands and hand them to the CM’s close associates, he added.

The BRS working president recalled how the previous government supported and safeguarded the Metro project from 2014 onwards when only 20-25 per cent of work was completed.