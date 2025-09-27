CM Revanth’s arrogance forced L&T to pull out of Metro project: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s personal vendetta, arrogance and dictatorial tendencies forced the world-renowned construction company L&T to abruptly withdraw from the Hyderabad Metro project.
Slamming the government for its “irresponsible and reckless decision that imposed a staggering Rs 15,000 crore debt burden on the people of Telangana overnight”, the former minister demanded that the Union government order a probe into the issue.
Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao said that L&T’s willingness to repair the Medigadda barrage at its own expense, thereby preventing Revanth Reddy’s propaganda of portraying Kaleshwaram as a “failure”, became the root cause of the chief minister’s grudge against the company. “From that day onwards, the government targeted and harassed L&T until it was driven out of the state,” he alleged.
The decision was a conspiracy to capture the 280 acres of valuable Metro lands and hand them to the CM’s close associates, he added.
The BRS working president recalled how the previous government supported and safeguarded the Metro project from 2014 onwards when only 20-25 per cent of work was completed.
“With the personal assurance of then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, L&T accelerated works, leading to the inauguration of the first phase in 2017. Even during Covid-19, when the company feared losses, the BRS government extended a soft loan of Rs 3,000 crore, of which Rs 900 crore was released, to protect the project. Under BRS, Metro ridership grew to five lakh per day, expanded to 69 km, and became India’s second-largest network with major IT corridor connectivity,” he said.
Rama Rao, however, alleged that Revanth Reddy government sabotaged the Airport Metro and blackmailed L&T in Medigadda repairs. He alleged that despite a lease up to 2070, L&T was forced to exit because of the CM’s revenge politics and hunger for Metro lands.
The BRS leader also alleged that another Rs 15,000 crore burden was added to the existing Rs 2.2 lakh crore debts of the state. He wondered why the decision was taken without the approval of the Cabinet and wanted to know what commissions and kickbacks were involved in the decision.
Rama Rao also said that his party would take the issue to the people, exposing how a Rs 20,000 crore assets created during the BRS rule have been turned into a Rs 15,000 crore liability under Congress.
Did nothing wrong, says KTR on luxury car case
Responding to MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleging that he travels in luxury cars, imported by Basharath Khan, who was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence over alleged customs duty evasion, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he did nothing wrong.
“The Congress and BJP are the ruling parties and could have registered a case if anything had gone wrong,” he said and added that he was discussing public issues like the shortage of urea and other matters, while “the Congress and BJP were focusing on which car KTR is travelling in”.
Govt prioritising revenue over public welfare, alleges Harish
Hyderabad: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Friday accused the state government of prioritising revenue over public welfare. In a press statement issued here, the BRS leader said that instead of delivering on its promises and guarantees made before the elections, the Congress government has burdened people with higher taxes and excise duties. He also found fault with the government for increasing application fee for new liquor shops licences from `2 lakh to `3 lakh.
The Siddipet MLA also accused the state government of promoting liquor consumption by approving micro-breweries and expanding “belt shops” into villages, despite earlier promises to promote Neera and restrict alcohol sales. He claimed that substandard liquor brands were being approved, endangering public health.
The BRS leader also highlighted the government’s failure in social welfare, citing unfulfilled promises of Kalyana Lakshmi, monthly allowances for young women, and compensation for toddy tappers. Public services like RTC fares, vehicle taxes, and RR taxes have increased, while benefits for farmers, such as urea distribution, remain neglected, he added.