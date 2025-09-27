Congress leaders Samuel-Ilaiah differences bring party's internal squabbles to fore

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI/HYDERABAD: The political heat in Yadadri district has peaked ahead of the Mother Dairy elections.

Internal differences within the ruling Congress have burst out into the open, with Thungathurthy MLA Mandula Samuel launching a direct attack on Government Whip and Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah.

Addressing a press conference in Bhuvanagiri on Friday, Samuel made scathing remarks about Ilaiah’s conduct. “Government Whip MLA Beerla Ilaiah must stop his irresponsible politics,” he warned.

He further alleged that some district leaders were joining hands with the BRS in the Mother Dairy elections, calling it “political prostitution.”

Samuel also took aim at DCC president V Sanjeeva Reddy and Mother Dairy chairman N Madhusudan Reddy, accusing them of sacrificing party interests to further their own.

He cautioned them not to “bury the Congress party” for the sake of individual relationships. He declared that if the BRS candidate wins the elections, Ilaiah must take moral responsibility and resign.