Congress leaders Samuel-Ilaiah differences bring party's internal squabbles to fore

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI/HYDERABAD: The political heat in Yadadri district has peaked ahead of the Mother Dairy elections.
Internal differences within the ruling Congress have burst out into the open, with Thungathurthy MLA Mandula Samuel launching a direct attack on Government Whip and Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah.
Addressing a press conference in Bhuvanagiri on Friday, Samuel made scathing remarks about Ilaiah’s conduct. “Government Whip MLA Beerla Ilaiah must stop his irresponsible politics,” he warned.
He further alleged that some district leaders were joining hands with the BRS in the Mother Dairy elections, calling it “political prostitution.”
Samuel also took aim at DCC president V Sanjeeva Reddy and Mother Dairy chairman N Madhusudan Reddy, accusing them of sacrificing party interests to further their own.
He cautioned them not to “bury the Congress party” for the sake of individual relationships. He declared that if the BRS candidate wins the elections, Ilaiah must take moral responsibility and resign.
Accusing Ilaiah of “trying to bury the Congress”, Samuel warned the DCC president and chairman against “reckless and irresponsible activities.”
He said Congress workers would “teach a lesson” to them if the party suffers defeat. He appealed for the victory of all three Congress candidates in the Mother Dairy director elections scheduled for Saturday.
Urging voters to stay firm, he asked them not to fall prey to inducements and specifically warned against supporting Lakshmi Narsimha Reddy, who is contesting for a director position.
It is not just Samuel who has been creating troubles for the grand old party with their public outbursts. Fellow legislator Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has also been making public statements against the ruling party, bringing to the fore the growing discontent within the ranks.
Recently, Miryalaguda MLA Bathula Laxma Reddy made headlines after his bodyguard was caught transporting a truck full of urea sacks at a time when farmers across the state are struggling to get even a single sack of urea.
‘Sacrificing party interests’
