ED searches luxury car dealer with political links in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at luxury car dealer Basharat Khan’s house and offices over alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations on Friday. He sold cars to several prominent persons, including politicians in the state.

In fact, Basharat was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in May for alleged customs duty evasion.

The DRI detected customs duty evasion by way of undervaluation by luxury car importers.

According to the officials, these luxury cars would first be transported to Dubai or Sri Lanka from the USA and Japan, for modification and conversion from left to right-hand drive (RHD), before being imported into India by mis-declaring the import value by using fabricated documents.

The officials found that several cars were sold in the city.

Bandi accused KTR of buying car from dealer

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged in his social media handle X that BRS working president KT Rama Rao was using one of the vehicles purchased from Basharath Khan.

“Is the car party running on smuggled luxury cars? Why is TwitterTillu seen in Land Cruisers imported by luxury car scam-accused Basarath Khan, arrested by DRI Ahmedabad? Doesn’t this make KCR’s family direct beneficiaries of the conspiracy? Truth must come out. We will request X departments concerned to investigate,” he added.

After the ED raids, Sanjay again took to X and posted that the probe must fairly examine both sellers and buyers, especially those whose actions have caused a loss to the country’s exchequer. Such action is vital to uphold the rule of law and protect the integrity of our economy.