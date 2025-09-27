Man gets double life term for raping minor in Telangana

NALGONDA: A court in Nalgonda has sentenced Kattela Saidulu to double life imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl that led to her suicide. Saidulu, a resident of Sarvel village in the Narayanapuram mandal, assaulted a 10th-grade student, who then took her own life by setting herself on fire with kerosene.

The case was registered against him on June 13, 2019, at the Chityala Police Station under various legal provisions. Following the filing of the charge sheet, the court found him guilty of the charges and sentenced him to two life imprisonments, in addition to imposing a fine of `65,000.

In a separate case, the family court in Nalgonda sentenced two accused, Nalaparaju Rajesh alias Mental Rajesh and Perika Sai, to life imprisonment in a murder case. The case pertains to the murder of Anumula Vamshi Krishna on April 25, 2014.

Police investigations revealed that Nalaparaju Rajesh and Perika Sai Teja attacked Vamshi Krishna over a dispute, striking him with a stone and fatally stabbing him. Based on evidence presented by Two Town Police Station, the court convicted the accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.