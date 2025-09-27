Telangana aims for Rs 15,000 crore tourism investments, 50,000 jobs under new policy

HYDERABAD: The state government will be signing a series of agreements with a number of Indian and international entities when it unveils its ambitious new tourism policy here on Saturday.

According to an official statement issued here, the agreements will be signed in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the Telangana Tourism Conclave 2025 to be organised at the Shilparamam in the city. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and a host of other dignitaries will also be gracing the occasion.

With its new policy, the state government is hoping to attract Rs 15,000 crore investments in the tourism sector and generate around 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. To achieve this ambitious target, the government has decided to adopt a public-private partnership (PPP) model and also invite 100 per cent private investments.

According to officials, several investors have already looked into details of the new tourism policy and expressed their willingness to set up international-standard hotels, wellness centres and hospitality projects in the state.

These include a state-of-the-art wellness centre at Ananthagiri Hills, which will be a joint venture with Jesom and Zen Megha, a wine making unit, Taj Safari in forest areas, waterfront resorts by Mahendra Company, five-star hotels, Ginger Hotels in tier 2 cities and a wellness retreat at Nagarjunasagar.