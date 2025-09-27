Telangana finalises reservation for 2,620 liquor outlets

HYDERABAD: The state government has completed the reservation process for liquor shops across the state, paving the way for applications to be invited. Out of the total 2,620 liquor outlets, 393 have been reserved for Gouds, 262 for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 131 for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The allocations were finalised through a draw conducted in the presence of district collectors.

A notification for setting up new liquor shops has already been issued, and with reservations completed, the next step is to accept applications. Apart from shops earmarked under reservation categories, applicants are free to apply for any number of outlets.

Applications are being accepted till October 18. The final selection of shop licensees will be made through a lottery system on October 23.