Telangana government grants 42% BC reservation in local bodies, total quota rises to 67%

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday issued a GO providing 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies. With this, the total reservations will rise to 67%. If the Scheduled Caste (SC) population is factored in at 17% — as recorded in the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey — the total would touch 69%, as announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy earlier this week.

The GO, which followed a massive exercise driven by data, legislative consensus, and constitutional principles, marks the Congress government’s fulfilment of one of its key election promises of providing 42% reservations for BCs.

Incidentally, the State Election Commission (SEC) has called a high-level review meeting on local body election preparedness on Saturday. Highly placed sources said the election notification is likely to be released on or before Monday, as the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) department has requested the SEC to conduct polls.

While the Backward Classes Welfare Department issued GO Ms No 09 on Friday, the roots of this decision trace back to February 2024, when the government initiated the ambitious SEEEPC Survey. The survey, approved by both Houses of the state Legislature, aimed to gather granular data on the social and economic status of various communities.

In November 2024, the government appointed retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao as a one-man commission to analyse the data and recommend reservation proportions for BCs in local governance. The commission submitted its report in March 2025, noting that Backward Classes continued to lag behind despite constituting 56.33% of the state’s population. It recommended at least 42% reservation in political representation, particularly in local bodies.