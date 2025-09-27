Telangana HC issues notices on biomedical waste guidelines

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy has issued notices to the Union of India, the State of Telangana, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in a writ petition filed by the Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA).

The petition, filed by Dr Madina Venkata Prasad on behalf of THANA and 434 hospitals and nursing homes across the State, challenged the Guidelines for Common Biomedical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facilities issued by the CPCB and the consequential circular dated June 4 by the TSPCB.

The petitioners argued that the guidelines are discriminatory as they impose differential charges on bedded and non-bedded Health Care Facilities (HCFs). They sought to quash the guidelines and circular and sought uniform charges for all HCFs payable to operators of Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facilities.

The Bench directed notices to all respondents and adjourned the matter to October 28.