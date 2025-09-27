Telangana set to become Aerospace Capital of India: Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: The government is working with a clear vision to position Telangana as the ‘Aerospace Capital of India’, said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday.

The minister chaired a brainstorming session with leading aerospace entrepreneurs and experts at the Secretariat, organised in collaboration with the FICCI Telangana Aerospace and Defence Committee. Discussions focused on strengthening the state’s aerospace ecosystem, strategies for future growth, and policy measures to capitalise on global opportunities.

Sridhar also announced plans for a Phase-2 Aerospace and Defence Cluster of international standards, along with a dedicated Aerospace MSME Park. Hyderabad is also set to become a Green Aviation Hub, supporting drone technology and green aviation fuels.

To ensure smooth industrial development, a special task force comprising officials, industry leaders and experts will monitor approvals and resolve bottlenecks.

Sridhar urged the industry to partner in addressing skilled manpower shortages by adopting ITIs and Polytechnic Colleges, adding, “With your support, we can transform youth into globally competitive professionals.”