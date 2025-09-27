Torrential rains, reservoir releases cause widespread flooding in Telangana

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD/SANGAREDDY/KHAMMAM: Heavy downpours, triggered by a depression over the Bay of Bengal, lashed several districts, causing widespread disruption across the state on Thursday and Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for most parts of the state, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph.

In Hyderabad, intense showers inundated low-lying areas and disrupted traffic. Bandlaguda recorded 4.75 cm rainfall, while Shabad in Rangareddy district saw 10.5 cm. Water entered the ENT Hospital in Koti after a nala roof collapsed, forcing staff and patients to wade through flooded corridors.

Traffic snarls extended across the city and outskirts as floodwater from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs spilled onto service roads of the Outer Ring Road. Cyberabad police advised IT firms to permit work-from-home on Friday.

In Sangareddy, floodwater on NH-65 left commuters stranded for hours, while in Medak, the Singur project released 90,000 cusecs downstream, swelling the Manjeera river and cutting access to villages.

Authorities opened 12 crest gates of Osmansagar and nine of Himayatsagar, releasing a combined 26,000 cusecs into the Musi river. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said discharges would continue depending on rainfall.

Flood warnings were sounded along the Godavari river basin. At Bhadrachalam, water rose to 43 feet, prompting a first danger alert, with further rise predicted. District collector Jitesh V Patil ordered residents in flood-prone areas to shift to relief camps.