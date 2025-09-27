Torrential rains, reservoir releases cause widespread flooding in Telangana
HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD/SANGAREDDY/KHAMMAM: Heavy downpours, triggered by a depression over the Bay of Bengal, lashed several districts, causing widespread disruption across the state on Thursday and Friday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for most parts of the state, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph.
In Hyderabad, intense showers inundated low-lying areas and disrupted traffic. Bandlaguda recorded 4.75 cm rainfall, while Shabad in Rangareddy district saw 10.5 cm. Water entered the ENT Hospital in Koti after a nala roof collapsed, forcing staff and patients to wade through flooded corridors.
Traffic snarls extended across the city and outskirts as floodwater from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs spilled onto service roads of the Outer Ring Road. Cyberabad police advised IT firms to permit work-from-home on Friday.
In Sangareddy, floodwater on NH-65 left commuters stranded for hours, while in Medak, the Singur project released 90,000 cusecs downstream, swelling the Manjeera river and cutting access to villages.
Authorities opened 12 crest gates of Osmansagar and nine of Himayatsagar, releasing a combined 26,000 cusecs into the Musi river. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said discharges would continue depending on rainfall.
Flood warnings were sounded along the Godavari river basin. At Bhadrachalam, water rose to 43 feet, prompting a first danger alert, with further rise predicted. District collector Jitesh V Patil ordered residents in flood-prone areas to shift to relief camps.
In Mulugu, seven shepherds stranded in the forest following floods on Wednesday were rescued by NDRF teams. At Nizamabad, a bridge connecting Kandakurthi and Dharmabad was submerged, forcing traffic diversions.
Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directed all district administrations to remain on high alert. He stressed the need for coordination among departments to avoid casualties and ensure smooth travel during the Dasara festival.
GHMC evacuated 1,000 residents from under Shivaji Bridge near Bhulaxmi temple after surplus water was released from twin reservoirs. They were relocated to a community hall with temporary shelter and medical aid. GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan urged residents in vulnerable areas to cooperate with civic staff.
Officials in Mulugu, Sangareddy, Medak, Khammam, and Nizamabad districts remain on alert as rivers and reservoirs continue to swell. Disaster response teams have been deployed in vulnerable pockets, with police restricting access to causeways and projects to prevent accidents.
Flights diverted from Hyderabad airport
Rains in Hyderabad forced the diversion of three incoming Indigo flights bound for RGIA. Flights from Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata were diverted to Vijayawada before being cleared to return and land in Hyderabad later in the day
The need to know
IMD Alerts: Orange alert for Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal
Yellow alert for Adilabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri
Traffic: ORR service roads flooded; commuters advised to avoid Musi catchment areas
Reservoir discharges: Authorities urged commuters to avoid Musi riverbanks as 26,000 cusecs was being released from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar
Collectorate helpline (Hyderabad): 9063423979 for rain-related emergencies
Bhadrachalam (Godavari): First danger level at 43 ft crossed; evacuation readiness in place
Police have barricaded NH-163, urged commuters to avoid travel through Peruru stretch
Medak–Sangareddy: NH-65 and NH-161 partially closed due to waterlogging; usage of alternative routes has been advised
Sri Ram Sagar Project (Nizamabad) is receiving over 2 lakh cusecs; downstream villages have been put on alert