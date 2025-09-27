Woman kills two sons over family dispute in Telangana

MAHBUBABAD: A woman, Sirisha, was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing her two sons over a span of nine months in Narayanapuram village of Mahbubabad district.

According to district rural circle inspector P Sarvaiah, Sirisha was upset with her husband, P Upender, for neglecting her and being involved in another relationship. She suspected he was deliberately keeping their children with his parents.

In January, she killed her younger son, P Nihal (2), by throwing him into a water tank, staging it as an accident. In July, she attempted to kill her second son, P Manish Kumar (5), by slitting his throat, but he survived with injuries, and she told family that unknown assailants had attacked him.

On Wednesday, Sirisha strangled Manish Kumar with a nylon rope when no one was around, killing him. Following the deaths, Kesamudram Sub-inspector G Muralidhar Raj registered a case, interrogated her, and she confessed to the crimes. Her youngest son, P Mokshith (3), was safe and handed over to the grandparents.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.