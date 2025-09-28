Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad to hold trial on BRS disqualification petitions

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the history of the Telangana Assembly, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar will conduct a trial in connection with four disqualification petitions filed by the BRS against defected MLAs. The Assembly Secretary has released the schedule for the proceedings.

The petitions were filed after 10 BRS MLAs joined the Congress. The Supreme Court directed the Speaker to take a decision within a stipulated period.

After examining the submissions by the defectors, the Speaker has decided to conduct a trial under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

During proceedings, counsel for the defected MLAs will cross-examine the petitioners, and vice versa.

On September 29, BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay will be cross-examined by T Prakash Goud’s counsel, Chinta Prabhakar by Kale Yadaiah’s and Gudem Mahipal Reddy’s counsels, and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy by Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s counsel.

On October 1, Prakash Goud will be examined by Kalvakuntla Sanjay’s counsel, Kale Yadaiah and Gudem Mahipal Reddy by Chinta Prabhakar’s counsel, and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy by Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s counsel.