BC quota GO premature, hints Telangana HC bench

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday asked the state government how it could issue a GO enhancing reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in the forthcoming local body elections when Section 285A of the Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, remains unamended.

A bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, while hearing two writ petitions, issued notices to the government and other authorities and adjourned the matter to October 8, but not before posing some pointed questions.

HC: Bills with Guv, why the hurry?

The petitions challenge GO Ms No. 9, dated September 26, 2025, issued by the BC Welfare department, which provides 42% reservation for BCs in panchayat elections. Petitioners Goreti Venkatesh from Nalgonda and B Madhav Reddy, a social activist from Medchal-Malkajgiri, argued that the order violates Section 285A of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, Section 29A of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, and Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

They said the move raises total reservations in local body polls to 67% (42% BCs, 15% SCs, 10% STs), breaching the 50% ceiling set by the Supreme Court. They asked the court to strike down the GO as unconstitutional, arbitrary, and beyond the government’s powers.

During arguments, Justice Shavili questioned Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy on how the state could proceed when the amendment to Section 285A was still pending. “As long as Section 285A of the Act is staring at you and is not amended, how can the government come up with GO 9 allocating 42% reservations to BCs in local body elections?” the judge asked.