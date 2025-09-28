CM Revanth Reddy to set in motion ‘future’ of state on September 28

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation for the construction of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) office at Meerkhanpet on Sunday, as part of the development of Bharat Future City.

The proposed city will span 756 sq km, covering 56 revenue villages, three Assembly constituencies, and seven mandals. The project will be developed by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) in coordination with the FCDA on 15,000 acres, adjacent to another 15,000 acres of reserved forest.

The objective of Bharat Future City is to reduce pressure on Hyderabad, create new economic hubs, provide world-class facilities, and generate employment opportunities. Key focus areas include life sciences, education, healthcare, AI, electric vehicles, electronics, knowledge-based industries, green industries, recreation, and ecotourism.

For connectivity, the government plans to construct a 41.5-km radial road linking the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR), integrated with Metro Phase-2B. There will be single-flow routes for toll-free travel, connecting industrial, logistics, and residential zones.

CM to kick off Greenfield Radial Road project in Hyd

Hyderabad is set to witness a major boost in connectivity as Revanth will lay the foundation stone on Sunday for the Greenfield Radial Road project at Raviryal.