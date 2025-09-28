CM Revanth Reddy to set in motion ‘future’ of state on September 28

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation for the construction of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) office at Meerkhanpet on Sunday, as part of the development of Bharat Future City.
The proposed city will span 756 sq km, covering 56 revenue villages, three Assembly constituencies, and seven mandals. The project will be developed by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) in coordination with the FCDA on 15,000 acres, adjacent to another 15,000 acres of reserved forest.
The objective of Bharat Future City is to reduce pressure on Hyderabad, create new economic hubs, provide world-class facilities, and generate employment opportunities. Key focus areas include life sciences, education, healthcare, AI, electric vehicles, electronics, knowledge-based industries, green industries, recreation, and ecotourism.
For connectivity, the government plans to construct a 41.5-km radial road linking the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR), integrated with Metro Phase-2B. There will be single-flow routes for toll-free travel, connecting industrial, logistics, and residential zones.
CM to kick off Greenfield Radial Road project in Hyd
Hyderabad is set to witness a major boost in connectivity as Revanth will lay the foundation stone on Sunday for the Greenfield Radial Road project at Raviryal.
The ambitious 41.5-km corridor will directly link the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) at Amangal, with HMDA overseeing construction from the Raviryal Tata Interchange to Ratan Tata Road at Amangal. The 41.50 km corridor will offer seamless connectivity via a direct link between the ORR and RRR, with provisions for future public transport corridors. The project will be implemented in two phases at an estimated cost of 4,621 crore.
According to HMDA, commuters heading toward southern districts currently face long detours and heavy traffic on arterial corridors. The new radial road promises seamless connectivity with a direct ORR-RRR link. Tenders have been invited separately for Phases 1 and 2, with a completion period of 30 months.
Approximately 8.94 km of the road passes through seven Reserve Forest Blocks (236.89 acres / 95.87 hectares), and necessary clearances are being processed through the PARIVESH portal. About 310 acres of land (7.69 km of road, including interchanges) passes through TGIIC land across both phases. The state government aims to complete the project within the stipulated timeline to meet growing transport needs.
The project will provide faster connectivity for industries, IT hubs, the Future City, Skill University, E-City, and regional markets, enabling efficient supply chains.