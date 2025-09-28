Hyderabad held Miss World safely while Op Sindoor was underway: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday appealed to investors to choose Telangana as their preferred destination, assuring them of safety and profits. “Telangana means business. Your investment here is safe and profitable.

No one should worry about the law & order situation in Hyderabad. The state government is committed to protecting both investments and tourists. While Operation Sindoor was underway, we successfully organised the Miss World pageant and proved that Hyderabad is the safest city,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking at the Tourism Conclave 2025, organised by the Tourism department. Highlighting Telangana’s tourism potential, Revanth said, “New York has the Statue of Liberty, some countries have Disney World or the Eiffel Tower.

In Hyderabad, we have Charminar, Golconda Fort and Ramoji Film City. Telangana also has Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves, the Thousand Pillar and Ramappa temples. We are the best tourist destination state. People from Asian countries are increasingly coming to Hyderabad for treatment, so we want to promote eco, medical and temple tourism.”

During the event, MoUs worth Rs 15,279 crore were signed in the tourism sector. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao were present.

At the conclave, held at Shilparamam, Revanth, along with Jupally, exchanged MoUs with leading national and international investors. Thirty projects were proposed with a combined investment of Rs 15,279 crore, expected to generate employment for more than 50,000.