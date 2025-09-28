Karimnagar municipal corporation uses cameras to enforce ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’

KARIMNAGAR: As part of the Swachhta Hi Seva-2025 programme, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has launched a drive against those dumping litter in open areas. Forty spots have been identified, with CCTV cameras already installed at 15 locations and linked to the command control centre.

Violators will be fined based on vehicle numbers, with challans sent to their homes. Warning boards and flex banners have been put up, stating that fines of up to Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those littering city roads.

MCK Commissioner Praful Desai told TNIE that penalties had already been collected from three violators, each fined Rs 1,000. “Through CCTV surveillance, we will identify offenders, track their vehicle numbers and send penalty notices to their homes,” he said.

To discourage open dumping, grills have been installed at identified points, garbage spots cleaned, bleaching powder sprinkled and flower pots placed where waste was frequently thrown. Wall writings and banners have also been set up to reinforce warnings.

MCK’s next special drive will focus on water conservation, after officials observed tap water being wasted in toilets and washrooms in several areas.