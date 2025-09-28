No deadline set for HSRP installation on old vehicles, clarifies Telangana govt

HYDERABAD: The Transport department on Saturday clarified that the government has not set any deadline for the installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on old vehicles.

Dismissing social media claims that penalties would be imposed from September 30, officials said no such orders have been issued. “The matter is still under consideration. Vehicle owners need not worry,” the department said.

Authorities also warned against fake websites and agents offering HSRP services, advising citizens not to fall for scams or open suspicious links circulated in the name of RTA challans. Official updates will only be issued through government channels.