Rs 2,000 stipend for students joining ATCs: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana, with 2.5% of the country’s population, contributes 5% to the national GDP. Our aim is to take it to 10%,” he said.

Revanth said that 65 ATCs have been completed so far and another 51 have been sanctioned. The government aims to finish their construction within a year. Stressing that skills matter more than certificates, Revanth said “The government is searching for talented students to provide them skill development training.

Young India Skills University has also been set up with this objective. Every year, about 1.1 lakh engineering graduates pass out from 178 engineering colleges, but many lack employable skills. Companies are not willing to recruit ineligible candidates, even with recommendations. That is why we are focusing on skill development.”

He added that land distribution for livelihoods was no longer feasible as government land was scarce. “Only education will eradicate poverty. Only technical skills will eradicate poverty,” he said.

Revanth also announced that a special department would be established to provide overseas job opportunities for students who undergo technical training abroad.

He noted that Japan was ready to teach the Japanese language to Telangana students and offer employment opportunities.

Revanth appealed to students to make use of the ATCs, upgrade their skills and secure jobs and urged youth to stay away from drugs.

Employees mistreating parents to lose out

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that Telangana will soon introduce an Act to deduct 10% from the salaries of govt employees who neglect their parents and give this money to latter