Rs 2,000 stipend for students joining ATCs: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Predicting that day would soon come when countries such as Germany, Japan and China would look to India, as the United States does, for technical expertise, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that education alone can change everyone’s destiny.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating an Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) at Mallepally, Revanth announced that from the next academic year, students joining ATCs would receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000.
He asked Minister D Sridhar Babu to work with Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to earmark funds for the scheme. Revanth said students trained in the ATCs would also be allowed apprenticeship in the TGSRTC.
51 more ATCs sanctioned: CM
The chief minister accused the previous BRS government of “neglecting” Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), saying they had weakened due to outdated courses and lack of upgrades. “Youth should play an active role in the reconstruction of Telangana and help the state reach a 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047.
Telangana, with 2.5% of the country’s population, contributes 5% to the national GDP. Our aim is to take it to 10%,” he said.
Revanth said that 65 ATCs have been completed so far and another 51 have been sanctioned. The government aims to finish their construction within a year. Stressing that skills matter more than certificates, Revanth said “The government is searching for talented students to provide them skill development training.
Young India Skills University has also been set up with this objective. Every year, about 1.1 lakh engineering graduates pass out from 178 engineering colleges, but many lack employable skills. Companies are not willing to recruit ineligible candidates, even with recommendations. That is why we are focusing on skill development.”
He added that land distribution for livelihoods was no longer feasible as government land was scarce. “Only education will eradicate poverty. Only technical skills will eradicate poverty,” he said.
Revanth also announced that a special department would be established to provide overseas job opportunities for students who undergo technical training abroad.
He noted that Japan was ready to teach the Japanese language to Telangana students and offer employment opportunities.
Revanth appealed to students to make use of the ATCs, upgrade their skills and secure jobs and urged youth to stay away from drugs.
Employees mistreating parents to lose out
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that Telangana will soon introduce an Act to deduct 10% from the salaries of govt employees who neglect their parents and give this money to latter