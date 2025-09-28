‘Such a govt would not last’: TPCC president accuses BJP of vote theft

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of coming to power by “trampling upon constitutional values” and “stealing votes.” He alleged that the BJP had resorted to vote theft even in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference alongside state Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, Mahesh claimed that electoral malpractice had helped the BJP secure victories in three consecutive general elections, including the election of eight MPs from Telangana.

The Youth Congress alleged that over 70 votes were registered under a single house number in the cantonment constituency, which falls under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. Mahesh asserted that BJP leader Etela Rajender secured a majority of three lakh votes only through “manipulation and vote theft.”

“Democracy is mocked when governments are formed with stolen votes. Such governments will not last long,” he said, adding that the Congress party had exposed instances of malpractice with evidence. Mahesh also criticised Election Commission officials, alleging that they were functioning under the influence of the BJP, which he said was “harmful to democracy.” He said the Youth Congress had launched a statewide signature campaign against vote rigging, urging citizens to actively participate.

Turning to the recent government order providing 42% reservations to BCs, the TPCC president praised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his commitment to ensuring justice for Backward Classes