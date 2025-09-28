Telangana Congress prioritises cadre amid local body elections

ADILABAD: The state Congress leadership is prioritising long-serving members who have contributed to the party over decades rather than “migrants” from other parties.

This was evident in the departure of former Sirpur-Kagaznagar MLA Konneru Konappa and his brother Konneru Krishna, a former Zilla Parishad chairman, from the Congress back to the BRS.

The brothers had joined Congress after the 2023 Assembly elections when it came to power. Sources say they did not receive the expected rewards from the state leadership or support from local cadre over the past one and a half years.

Legislators migrating from BRS face challenges within Congress, with longstanding cadre reluctant to work with them. The cadre tend to recall past mistreatment at the hands of these leaders when BRS and the pink party were in power.

Former MLAs joining Congress are reportedly concerned that the cadre cannot guarantee them tickets in the upcoming local body elections. Recently, Youth Congress leaders met the TPCC president to request seat allocation for the youth wing.

The state leadership is focusing on members who remained active during setbacks, keeping leaders seeking personal benefit away from key roles.