Central observers appointed for Jubilee Hills byelection

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said it has appointed Central Observers to oversee the upcoming byelection in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, as part of a wider deployment across several states.

The Commission said observers drawn from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) will monitor the poll process to ensure it is free, fair and transparent. In total, 470 officers —including 320 IAS, 60 IPS and 90 IRS/IRAS/ICAS officials — have been deployed for elections in Bihar and bypolls in eight states, including Telangana, the ECI said.