Curbs at Telangana Assembly premises during MLAs’ disqualification plea hearing

HYDERABAD: In view of the disqualification petitions being heard by the tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, the Telangana Legislative Assembly has imposed sweeping restrictions on entry, movement and use of digital devices within its premises. The curbs will remain in force from September 29 to October 6, coinciding with the tribunal hearings.

A bulletin issued by Dr V Narasimha Charyulu, Secretary to the state Legislature, detailed the protocols aimed at safeguarding the sanctity and confidentiality of the proceedings. Visitors will be permitted inside the Legislature buildings only with prior approval, while media access has been completely barred during the restriction period.

“No press briefings will be permitted at media points or elsewhere within the Legislature premises,” the bulletin stated. Entry has also been denied to former legislators and parliamentarians. Sitting MLAs and MLCs will be allowed into their respective Legislature Party offices but must adhere strictly to movement restrictions.

Even tighter rules apply to those directly involved in the hearings — the petitioners, respondents and their legal counsel. They have been instructed not to carry mobile phones or any digital devices into the tribunal hall. The bulletin warned that attempts to record proceedings would result in confiscation of the devices and immediate disqualification of the advocate concerned from participating in the case.

The tribunal is examining petitions under the anti-defection law, which provides for the removal of elected members on grounds of defection or violation of party directives.